Mega Millions jackpot at $515 million, numbers will be drawn tonight

ST. LOUIS – A new ticket with new numbers will be drawn tonight, and someone could win over a half billion dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot.

The prize is now $515 million.

There’s still time to get in on the action. The winning numbers will be drawn Friday at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each. They can be purchased in-store or online.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night.

The winner of the jackpot has two options for collecting their prize.

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will be $346.3 million.