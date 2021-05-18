Mega Millions ticket to be drawn tonight for $468 million

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Players have a chance to win the $468 million Mega Millions prize tonight, May 18. The drawing will be pulled tonight at 10:00 p.m. CT.

The winner will go home with $316.2 million in cash. This is the second time in the past two years that the prize has been this high. This prize is also the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The last jackpot was won on February 16. Since then, more than 16.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels have been sold. This includes 26 worth $1 million or more.

Just in 2021 two Mega Millions jackpots have been won. A New York couple won $96 million on February 16, and on January 22, a group in Michigan won $1.05 billion. The Michigan winners received the second-largest jackpot in history. The largest jackpot was won in October 2018. It was $1.537 billion.

