Meghan reads from ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to celebrate son Archie’s first birthday

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son Archie’s first birthday with a reading of the children’s book “Duck! Rabbit!,” as she and Prince Harry took part in an effort to help children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple teamed up with the charity Save the Children to mark Archie’s milestone.

In a video posted online — and filmed by her husband — Meghan read to Archie from the popular 2009 book and encouraged fans to donate to a number of causes aimed at helping young people.

Harry can be heard giggling behind the camera during the recording.

The video is part of the “Save With Stories” campaign, which has enlisted a number of celebrities to read aloud in short videos posted online.

A statement released on behalf of the couple said “Duck! Rabbit!” is one of Archie’s “favorite” books. The 2009 story by Amy Krouse Rosenthal plays on the popular duck-rabbit optical illusion.

“As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children. The Duchess chose to read one of Archie’s favourite stories, ‘Duck! Rabbit!’,” the couple’s statement said.

Senior members of the British royal family had earlier sent best wishes to Archie on his first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, wished their nephew a “very happy first birthday” on social media, accompanied with a photo from Archie’s christening in July 2019.

The official accounts of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, which speaks on behalf of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, also marked the occasion.

Archie Mountbatten Windsor is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.

His lives with his parents Harry and Meghan in California after the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple completed their final royal duties earlier this year.

They chose not to use any title for their son when he was born.

Harry, Meghan and Archie held a video call with Queen Elizabeth II to wish her a happy birthday when she turned 94 last month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.