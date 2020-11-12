Mehlville high school students to move back to virtual learning

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – The Mehlville School District announced Thursday their high school students will be moving back to virtual learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

As COVID cases continue to rise, the district said it would be best for high school students to return to virtual learning.

The district said the decision also came along with the shifting guidelines from the state and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Superintendent Chris Gaines said, “As both positive cases and the numbers of exposed students and staff continue to rise, we are struggling with workforce shortages. We are concerned about our ability to sustain safe levels of staff at each of our schools.”

Gaines said the transition will help the district have more resources to support in-person learning for elementary and middle schools.

The district said they plan to be fully virtual for high school students until Winter Break.

Middle and elementary schools will continue their in-person learning model.