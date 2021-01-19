Mehlville students head back to the classroom as Ferguson Florissant students stay home

ST. LOUIS – A Harvard study came out recommending that schools be open despite high numbers of COVID-19 cases and schools should practice strict infection control causing area school districts to push for in-person learning.

All Mehlville students, grades K-5, who are in on-campus instruction will attend classes five days a week following the district calendar starting on Tuesday. Students will follow safety procedures while at school, including social distancing as much as possible and wearing a mask while on the bus and at school.

Middle school students will continue with no changes. They will remain in the district’s Plan B Phase. High school students in grades nine through 12 with the last name beginning with a-k will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students with the last name beginning with l-z will attend in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. All students will have virtual instruction on Mondays.

The option was still on the table for students to do online courses throughout the semester. Those who opted for that will continue with virtual instruction through May 28.

Meanwhile, the Ferguson-Florissant School District is continuing with virtual classes until at least March 1, but winter sports athletes can start practicing Tuesday.

Many other area school districts have allowed students to keep playing sports throughout the pandemic with safety precautions in place.