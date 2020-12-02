Melissa Webb named new Metro Transit Captain

ST. LOUIS – The Metro Transit system of St. Louis has named Melissa Webb the new commander for the Bureau of Transit Police also known as the Joint Task Force.

As the new Captain of the Joint Task Force, Webb will be over officers from the St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Metro said Webb has already begun duties in her new role by working with stakeholders to review procedures, increasing cooperation between her department and the Metro Transit Public Safety team, implementing new training with the Metro team, and broadening communication efforts between all of our partners.

Webb recently served as the Commander of the Affton Southwest Precinct.

She said she understands the importance of neighborhood policing and community through her experiences.

“We all understood that we all had to be part of the solution and make our community safe and well-rounded, and then I instilled that in my officers,” Webb said. “It was like you’re not an officer who works here. You’re part of this community. And it would be nice to see that happen here at MetroLink because we have to look at MetroLink as a community.”

The new job requires Webb to be active and engage with others on the Transit System which is one of her goals: positive customer engagement.

Webb also said she has the goal of strengthening confidence in the safety and security of the Metro Transit system.

“I think that listening to the community is imperative. Because they have a different view. They see things differently,” Webb said. “And it’s imperative that we sit down, and we have those conversations. Because it’s just going to bring about better change and understanding.”

Webb said she feels her experiences helped be confident about her new position.

“I think that my entire 25 years and everything that I’ve experienced has led me to this position,” Webb said. “I’m bringing every bit of that experience here to make this the best collaborative effort that we can, to make ridership and safety increase, and to continue to do more community outreach and build that community on the foundation that Mr. Roach and the Metro team has already started.”