Memorial Day ceremonies in a time of social distancing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Memorial Days ceremonies across the county are going to look different this year. But, they will all allow families to recognize their loved ones while staying socially distant from others.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will have a brief wreath-laying ceremony at 8:00 am. There will be a moment of silence, and the playing of taps. The ceremony is not open to the public. But the cemetery itself is open for families to visit the graves of loved ones.

A similar memorial is planned at the national cemetery in Alton, Illinois. Instead of the annual sunset ceremony, the wreath-laying will also be at eight this morning. It’s also closed to the public.

An exception has been made for Richard Baird, the creator, and organizer of Alton’s annual ceremony. He and his son and grandson will be part of the event.