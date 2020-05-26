Memorial Day events limited in St. Louis area

ALTON, Ill. – The coronavirus canceled some big plans for Memorial Day, but people in Missouri and Illinois found ways to still remember those war heroes who sacrificed their life.
The weather wasn’t the best on Monday, which worked well for Soldiers Memorial, who went virtual, but it didn’t seem to matter for a group in Illinois.
The Alton Jaeger Guard marched through the streets of Alton, Illinois. They’ve been doing this march for more than 150 years and didn’t let COVID-19 crash their plans to keep the tradition going.
Fifty people usually march but due to social distancing, only eight people participated this year.
Meanwhile, in Downtown St. Louis, Soldiers Memorial went with a more online approach.
Opting for a three-day memorial, telling individual stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
All in all, both groups say they couldn’t let this day go by without honoring those who we’ll never forget.
If you missed the series, they can be found on YouTube.