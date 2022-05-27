ST. LOUIS – Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the nation. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer. There will be many events happening around the St. Louis area this weekend for residents to enjoy.

U.S. Air Force Band of Mid America concerts in St. Louis area

2 pm 5/27 at The City Museum

1 pm 5/28 at The Gateway Arch

12 pm 5/30 at Soldier’s Memorial Downtown

The City Museum Service members get in free from 5/27 – 5/30

Must be accompanied by paying guest

10-6 on Friday, 10-9 on Saturday, 10-5 on Sunday, 10-5:30 on Monday

Greek Festival 5/27-5/29

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Curbside only

22nd POW/MIA ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

10 am 5/28

Wreaths will be placed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Marine Jared Schmitz killed in Afghanistan in August 2021 will also be recognized

St. Peters Memorial ay Remembrance Ceremony

5/30 9 am

Veterans Memorial outside St. Peters City Hall

Guest speaker retired U.S. Army Colonel E. Buddy McEachern, a 36-year veteran

stpetersmo.net

Schlafly Beer’s Art Outside fair 5/27-5/29

4-10 Friday, 11-10 Saturday, 11-4 Sunday

Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood

schlafly.com/events/artoutside

Florissant Memorial Day ceremony

5/30 9 am

Outside the James J. Eagan Center

St. Charles City Veterans Commission host Memorial Day Ceremony

5/30 10 am

Veterans Memorial located at Bishops landing

Music, presentation of colors, roll call of departed veterans in the past year

Civil War Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at Jefferson Barracks

5/30 11 am

In the cemetery at the junction of South and Monument Drives at the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War monument

Cannon and musket salute

Memorial Day Commemoration at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

5/30 11 am

Soldiers Memorial

Laying of wreaths

Air Force Midwest Winds play at 12 pm

Belleville Memorial Day Ceremony

5/30 11am

Walnut Hill Cemetery

Memorial Day program at Veterans Tribute Park

5/30 1 pm

St. Charles County Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring

Music, roll call of departed veterans, presentation of colors, wreath laying

Memorial Day ceremony at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

5/30 2 pm

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

Singing of the national anthem by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith

Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton’s National Cemetery

5/30 6:30 pm

Alton’s National Cemetery