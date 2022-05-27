ST. LOUIS – Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the nation. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer. There will be many events happening around the St. Louis area this weekend for residents to enjoy.
U.S. Air Force Band of Mid America concerts in St. Louis area
- 2 pm 5/27 at The City Museum
- 1 pm 5/28 at The Gateway Arch
- 12 pm 5/30 at Soldier’s Memorial Downtown
The City Museum
- Service members get in free from 5/27 – 5/30
- Must be accompanied by paying guest
- 10-6 on Friday, 10-9 on Saturday, 10-5 on Sunday, 10-5:30 on Monday
Greek Festival
- 5/27-5/29
- Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
- Curbside only
22nd POW/MIA ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
- 10 am 5/28
- Wreaths will be placed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
- Marine Jared Schmitz killed in Afghanistan in August 2021 will also be recognized
St. Peters Memorial ay Remembrance Ceremony
- 5/30 9 am
- Veterans Memorial outside St. Peters City Hall
- Guest speaker retired U.S. Army Colonel E. Buddy McEachern, a 36-year veteran
- stpetersmo.net
Schlafly Beer’s Art Outside fair
- 5/27-5/29
- 4-10 Friday, 11-10 Saturday, 11-4 Sunday
- Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood
- schlafly.com/events/artoutside
Florissant Memorial Day ceremony
- 5/30 9 am
- Outside the James J. Eagan Center
St. Charles City Veterans Commission host Memorial Day Ceremony
- 5/30 10 am
- Veterans Memorial located at Bishops landing
- Music, presentation of colors, roll call of departed veterans in the past year
Civil War Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at Jefferson Barracks
- 5/30 11 am
- In the cemetery at the junction of South and Monument Drives at the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War monument
- Cannon and musket salute
Memorial Day Commemoration at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
- 5/30 11 am
- Soldiers Memorial
- Laying of wreaths
- Air Force Midwest Winds play at 12 pm
Belleville Memorial Day Ceremony
- 5/30 11am
- Walnut Hill Cemetery
Memorial Day program at Veterans Tribute Park
- 5/30 1 pm
- St. Charles County Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring
- Music, roll call of departed veterans, presentation of colors, wreath laying
Memorial Day ceremony at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial
- 5/30 2 pm
- Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
- Singing of the national anthem by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith
Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton’s National Cemetery
- 5/30 6:30 pm
- Alton’s National Cemetery