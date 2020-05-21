Memorial Day weekend events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many Memorial Day Weekend Events. But, there are some things you can do while safely socially distancing yourself from others. Don’t see your event on the list? Fill out the form on the bottom to send it to us.

Friday, May 22

POWERplex STL – Drive-In St. Louis

Enjoy an amazing tribute band honoring the legendary Tom Petty and Johnny Cash. Petty Cash Junction will rock the lot. Grilled Concessions, snacks, and soda delivered straight to your car. Stay late and enjoy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High!”

SkyView Drive-In – Belleville

See Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever, Trolls World Tour, and Dolittle on the big screen May 22-28.

Saturday, May 23

POWERplex STL – Drive-In St. Louis

KSHE-95’s Mark Klose will get things started with his band, Klose Encounters. Then the headliner is Joe Dirt and The Dirty Boys. Ferris Bueller wraps up the night.

Sunday, May 24

POWERplex STL – Drive-In St. Louis

Dance Floor Riot brings you the music of Prince. Then enjoy the life-story of Prince, in a complimentary showing of Purple Rain.

Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day

Jefferson Barracks Wreath Laying

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration will commemorate Memorial Day this year with solemn wreath-laying ceremonies. They will be open for public visitation.

Live streaming, recorded video and photographs from these and other ceremonies will be shared on NCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Belleville Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony

The Catholic War Veterans will host a virtual Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 25 at 11:00 am in lieu of its annual Belleville Memorial Day Parade. This event will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/CWVPOST370.

932nd Airlift Wing Flyover to salute heroes

The 932nd Airlift Wing will fly its C-40C over several area hospitals on Memorial Day as a salute to local heroes. The 932nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve is based at Scott Air Force Base. It will start at noon. You can find the schedule here.

St. Charles Virtual Memorial Day Program

Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation through a Virtual Memorial Day Program at 1:00 pm. The program will be available to watch on St. Charles County’s social media platforms and cable channel.

