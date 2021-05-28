Memorial Day weekend events return despite chilly St. Louis temperatures

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – With these chilly temperatures you wouldn’t guess that it’s Memorial Day weekend, but it is. And as life slowly returns back to normal there is a lot going on this weekend.

Grant’s Farm returned to full operations Friday, May 28th. They have all their park amenities available to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through August 22nd. They are still social distancing and have other safety guidelines, but masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Those guests not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Visitors can enjoy all their familiar favorites such as their tram rides, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, Clydesdale stables and more.

To avoid crowd congestion, you have to make a required parking reservation online at grantsfarm.com where you reserve a 30 minute arrival time window between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Once inside the park guests can stay as long as they like.

At Assumption Greek Orthodox Church volunteers have been working hard all day at their annual St. Louis County Greekfest. There has been a constant stream of customers driving through to pick up their food.

This is their first Memorial Day event since 2019. Greg Simos, event chairman, said they had to make plans for this year’s Greekfest back in August. At that time they decided a curbside event was the safest option.

They’re happy to be back for their biggest annual event and the support has been incredible so far.

“It’s great. Just even for us internally getting together again and seeing each other. We’re an ethnic church so it’s a very large community of people who are mostly family. And not being able to see each other and interact was tough. It’s great and the response we have had from the public has been phenomenal, so I guess they missed us as well,” said Greg Simos, event chairman. “It’s an enormous amount of work. All the food that we make is homemade here at the church. Every Wednesday our older ladies and gentlemen they come in and make the recipes and start baking months in advance to get it ready. And these are recipes that came with them from Greece so it’s as authentic as it can get.”

Greekfest runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday until 3 p.m. Customers need to make their order online at stlgreekfest.com where they will select an available pickup time.