Memorial Day weekend events return despite chilly St. Louis temperatures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – With these chilly temperatures you wouldn’t guess that it’s Memorial Day weekend, but it is. And as life slowly returns back to normal there is a lot going on this weekend.   

Grant’s Farm returned to full operations Friday, May 28th. They have all their park amenities available to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through August 22nd. They are still social distancing and have other safety guidelines, but masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Those guests not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Visitors can enjoy all their familiar favorites such as their tram rides, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, Clydesdale stables and more. 

To avoid crowd congestion, you have to make a required parking reservation online at grantsfarm.com where you reserve a 30 minute arrival time window between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Once inside the park guests can stay as long as they like. 

At Assumption Greek Orthodox Church volunteers have been working hard all day at their annual St. Louis County Greekfest. There has been a constant stream of customers driving through to pick up their food.   

This is their first Memorial Day event since 2019. Greg Simos, event chairman, said they had to make plans for this year’s Greekfest back in August. At that time they decided a curbside event was the safest option. 

They’re happy to be back for their biggest annual event and the support has been incredible so far. 

“It’s great. Just even for us internally getting together again and seeing each other. We’re an ethnic church so it’s a very large community of people who are mostly family. And not being able to see each other and interact was tough. It’s great and the response we have had from the public has been phenomenal, so I guess they missed us as well,” said Greg Simos, event chairman. It’s an enormous amount of work. All the food that we make is homemade here at the church. Every Wednesday our older ladies and gentlemen they come in and make the recipes and start baking months in advance to get it ready. And these are recipes that came with them from Greece so it’s as authentic as it can get.” 

Greekfest runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday until 3 p.m. Customers need to make their order online at stlgreekfest.com where they will select an available pickup time. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News