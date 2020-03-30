Men arrested after break-in, standoff at South County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - Two men are arrested for breaking into a home in south county Sunday night.

Police say the homeowner was checking on his property on Telegraph Road near Greymonte Estates drive. He then heard voices and saw at least one male subject inside the residence. Believing the man was armed he called the police and waited outside.

The St. Louis County Swat Team and K-9 unit responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. After a 4 hour standoff, officers entered the home and found the two men in the attic. Both were taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries or shots fired.

