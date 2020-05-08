Mercy creates a new operating “bubble” for coronavirus surgery

ST. LOUIS – Mercy staff created a new operating bubble to perform high-risk surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. The highly contagious nature of the virus led to the creation.

The bubble allows surgeons to perform open tracheostomies on sick patients without moving them to operating rooms.

A Mercy press release says tracheostomy is high risk for the surgery team because the patient can produce a fine mist or spray due to a breathing tube being inserted into the windpipe.

The procedure is being used on very sick COVID-19 patients who are spending a long time on ventilators.

The bubble-like environment is created by using ordinary materials in the hospital. Mercy’s medical director of trauma and acute care surgery says it started with the idea of an aerosol box designed by a Taiwanese doctor, then they built upon it.

The aerosol boxes are made of clear acrylic. They lend a layer of protection to clinicians when they place a breathing tube through a patient’s mouth. The patients entire body is tarped in the bubble, reducing the risk of exposure to the care team.

A five-member team is allowed in the room for the procedure. The other members are outside of the ICU room and use two-way video capability.