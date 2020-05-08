Mercy furloughing workers due to financial impact of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Mercy Health announced it will start furloughing workers next week. The hospital says it is due to the heavy economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mercy says the furloughs will go through the end of July as needed and be across Mercy’s four-state service area.

Mercy said it was unable to provide numbers because it is working to keep as many co-workers employed as possible. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch are reporting the furloughs will affect “thousands” of employees, according to an email sent to employees.

Mercy says health insurance will be continued throughout the furlough period. Mercy may provide an extra 80 hours of pay through Mercy’s crisis PTO fund.

Mercy says in a statement that it is eliminating positions at every level and every department. All hospital leaders are also taking up to a 26% pay cut this year, with the most significant reductions for senior-level employees.

Mercy will also not be hiring open positions without approval of Mercy’s senior leadership.

Mercy isn’t the first local company to announce furloughs. Last month, Washington University announced furloughs as well. Enterprise also announced layoffs recently due to the pandemic.