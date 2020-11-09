Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care to provide rapid COVID testing at St. Louis area locations

PEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA – JULY 22: A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village on July 22, 2020 in Pembroke Park, Florida. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – As demands for COVID tests increase, Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care announced Monday that rapid tests will now be available at all locations.

The urgent care says rapid tests will produce results in approximately 15 minutes.

“The fast results produced by the Abbott ID NOW molecular test will allow patients testing negative the peace of mind to return to work, attend school and engage in other important essential activities,” Sherry Buebendorf, market president for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care said.

To receive a Rapid COVID test, you must schedule a Virtual Visit or save your spot online to be evaluated by a provider for testing at a nearby center.

For more information and visit gohealthuc.com/st-louis.