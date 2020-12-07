Mercy hiring temporary workers to aid COVID front-line teams

ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospitals are searching for temporary workers to serve in COVID-19 support roles.
“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
Mercy is hiring for both clinical and nonclinical positions. Each job has flexible hours that range from 4 to 12 hours and they offer a flat pay rate plus shift differentials.
Non Clinical Responsibilities:
- Stock isolation supplies and linens
- Clean high touch surfaces in common areas (nurse station, break rooms, etc.)
- Answer phones and call lights
- Build and breakdown patient charts
- Bring needed supplies to co-workers in isolation rooms
- Facilitate communication between patients and family
- Assist patients to order meals and filling water pitchers
- Strip down rooms after discharge along with emptying trash and linens
Clinical responsibilities include the former along with the following list of additional duties.
- Bathing and toileting
- Hourly Rounding
- Turn/reposition patients and assist with use of Safe Patient Handling Equipment
- Place patients on telemetry
- Transport patients
- Perform finger stick glucose testing (IF within scope)
- Obtain vital signs (IF within scope)
To learn more and apply click here.
