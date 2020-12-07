Mercy hiring temporary workers to aid COVID front-line teams

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospitals are searching for temporary workers to serve in COVID-19 support roles.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Mercy is hiring for both clinical and nonclinical positions. Each job has flexible hours that range from 4 to 12 hours and they offer a flat pay rate plus shift differentials.

Non Clinical Responsibilities:

  • Stock isolation supplies and linens
  • Clean high touch surfaces in common areas (nurse station, break rooms, etc.)
  • Answer phones and call lights
  • Build and breakdown patient charts
  • Bring needed supplies to co-workers in isolation rooms
  • Facilitate communication between patients and family
  • Assist patients to order meals and filling water pitchers
  • Strip down rooms after discharge along with emptying trash and linens

Clinical responsibilities include the former along with the following list of additional duties.

  • Bathing and toileting
  • Hourly Rounding
  • Turn/reposition patients and assist with use of Safe Patient Handling Equipment
  • Place patients on telemetry
  • Transport patients
  • Perform finger stick glucose testing (IF within scope)
  • Obtain vital signs (IF within scope)

To learn more and apply click here.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News