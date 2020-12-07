Mercy hiring temporary workers to aid COVID front-line teams

ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospitals are searching for temporary workers to serve in COVID-19 support roles.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Mercy is hiring for both clinical and nonclinical positions. Each job has flexible hours that range from 4 to 12 hours and they offer a flat pay rate plus shift differentials.

Non Clinical Responsibilities:

Stock isolation supplies and linens

Clean high touch surfaces in common areas (nurse station, break rooms, etc.)

Answer phones and call lights

Build and breakdown patient charts

Bring needed supplies to co-workers in isolation rooms

Facilitate communication between patients and family

Assist patients to order meals and filling water pitchers

Strip down rooms after discharge along with emptying trash and linens

Clinical responsibilities include the former along with the following list of additional duties.

Bathing and toileting

Hourly Rounding

Turn/reposition patients and assist with use of Safe Patient Handling Equipment

Place patients on telemetry

Transport patients

Perform finger stick glucose testing ( IF within scope)

within scope) Obtain vital signs (IF within scope)

