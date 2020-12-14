Mercy Hospital receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines; vaccinations start this afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Front-line health care workers who work directly or in close contact with COVID-19 patients at Mercy South are scheduled to begin receiving the first doses of the vaccine on Monday afternoon.

The state expects to receive 51,000 doses of the vaccine according to The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The health system is strongly encouraging all eligible health care workers to receive the vaccine. however it is not required.