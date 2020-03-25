Mercy to open an additional COVID-19 test collection site today

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Mercy’s Hillsboro site is scheduled to open today at 2:00 pm. The Washington site opened as scheduled on Monday. The South St. Louis County site has been put on hold; a new opening date has not been scheduled.

Mercy Test Collection Sites are exclusively for patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and state health department guidelines for testing. To qualify for testing at the drive-through site, patients must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath, and either recent travel to a high-risk area or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.