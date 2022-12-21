Blood donation concept. Give blood save up to three lives. Woman arm with the bandage plaster showing as a blood donation volunteer.

ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.

The Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) test is a new disease screening test that uses a simple blood sample to detect a shared cancer signal across 50 different forms of cancer.

The new MCED test can find cancers for which there are currently no screening tests.

It can also tell you about cancers that are difficult to detect, spread quickly, and frequently kill, such as pancreatic, ovarian, and esophageal cancer.

The MCED test, which should be performed in conjunction with annual cancer screenings suggested by US guidelines, looks for signals in the bloodstream that may be connected to cancer.

If a cancer signal is found, the test can often find where it started in the body. This helps the care team decide whether to start treatment or do more tests.

The advantage of this blood test is that it allows for early detection. The MCED test detects signals for 50 different forms of cancer and is a simple blood test.

The doctors will test a sample of blood, and the results will come back to them in about two weeks. The test results are also frequently correct. Testing can usually determine the source of the cancer.

The MCED test is recommended for people over the age of 50 who are at a higher risk of cancer. This new blood test should not be used instead of other tests your doctor recommends to check for cancer.

The MCED test doesn’t find all types of cancer, and it doesn’t use your genes to predict your risk of getting cancer in the future.