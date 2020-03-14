Mercy opens drive through testing center for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Mercy has opened their first drive through coronavirus testing center.

It’s at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 S. Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield, Missouri.

They say it’s exclusively for “patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either travel to a high risk area or contact with a known patient.”

Patients must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before testing.

They say there will be a cost to testing but at this point it’s unknown if insurance and/or the government will to cover some or all of the fees.