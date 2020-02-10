Mercy Sports Performance Center allows athletes to reach their peak performance

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - More and more athletes are focused on sports all year round whether they're a multi-sport athlete or focused on just one sport. Mercy Sports Performance Center in Maryland Height is a new facility where active adults can go to hone their skills, conditioning, and reach their peak performance. 

Trainers Joe Aiello along with Bret Kelly joined Fox 2 to discuss the different programs offered with Mercy Sports. 

For more information visit: mercy.net/SportsEXOS  

