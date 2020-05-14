MERS Goodwill is opening stores next week and asking you to delay donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many MERS Goodwill stores in St. Louis City and County will reopen along with the rest of the area on Monday, March 18. They are asking people making donations to use their “self-serve” process. This means donors will be responsible for unloading their own vehicles.

Long lines to make donations are expected by MERS Goodwill Industries. The stores have not been accepting them for several months and many people did some spring cleaning while under stay-at-home orders. They are asking people to delay making a donation by several weeks.

Most stores will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The locations are now updated to meet social distancing standards. Masks or other face coverings are required to enter the stores. But, the locations on Brentwood and Clayton roads will be donations-only.

Missouri locations opened last week including locations in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties. They plan to re-open Illinois area stores as soon as the stay at home order is lifted in those areas.