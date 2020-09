ST. LOUIS – Morgan, FOX 2 meteorologist Angela Hutti’s daughter, has a new accessory to help correct a flat spot on her cute little melon.

With lots of tummy time and other adjustments, Morgan’s flat spot just wasn’t self-correcting. Now Morgan is doing helmet molding therapy or cranial orthosis.

The treatment fits the baby with a special helmet to correct their skull shape. It is not painful and Morgan is already getting used to wearing it.