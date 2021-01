ST. LOUIS – Morgan, FOX 2 meteorologist Angela Hutti’s daughter is not even one year old yet, but she’s already received a high honor.

And just like that, we have graduated from Cranial Orthosis (Helmet) therapy. We went from 14.9mm to 6.5mm asymmetry. A big thank you to the folks at O & P Lab Inc. for making everything so easy. Now we need to buy bows! 🎀🥰 #fixingmymelon #helmetbaby #DivineMissM pic.twitter.com/x9qwSjQSbm — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) January 18, 2021

Morgan graduated from Cranial Orthosis therapy to help correct a flat spot on her head. Along with the Cranial Orthosis therapy, which included a helmet, Morgan did a lot of tummy time to help make the adjustment.

Hutti said Morgan went from 14.9 mm to 6.5 mm asymmetry with help from Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab Inc.