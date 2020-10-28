Meteorologists across the country show their support for a colleague’s son battling cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may have noticed, FOX2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti wore red yesterday, along with meteorologists across the entire country, to support meteorologist Doug Heady and his family as his 11 year old son battles a rare form of cancer.

Meteorologists from all stations show their support for Christian and Doug Heady (center photo), as they continue Christian’s battle with a rare form of cancer. #88strong

Doug Heady is the chief meteorologist at KOAM in Pittsburg, Kansas. A few months ago they learned their 11 year old son Christian, has a very rare and threatening form of cancer. Their battle has been difficult the last couple months.

Christian, a youth football player in southwest Missouri, loves the Kansas City Chiefs. The broadcast community decided to show support by wearing red and using the hashtag: #88Strong. Use #88strong to join the team lifting up the Heady’s in this challenging time.

Angela Hutti echoed the community’s support by wearing read and tweeting #88strong.

If you’d like to contribute to help with their medical and travel expenses during this challenging journey, please use this link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/christiansjourney88#88Strong