Metro Area leaders move to ban events with 50 people in attendance, school districts closing

ST. LOUIS – As reports of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading across the U.S. and locally in the St. Louis region, health professionals and the leaders of the city of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, and Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler have agreed ban all events of 50 people in attendance for the next 8 weeks. They further stated that all public, private, charter, and parochial schools across all five jurisdictions close until further notice by Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis said the decision will be reevaluated by April 3.

In light of the recommendation, all schools in the following districts in St. Louis city and county have agreed to closed from Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, April 3rd for now. The closures cover all activities, athletic, extracurricular practices, and competitions.

All St. Charles County school districts will be closed from Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 3rd.

Jefferson County schools will be closed from Wednesday, 18 March through Monday, April 13th.

The decision was made with guidance from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) on controlling the spread of COVID- 19.

Catholic schools also closing Wednesday

Tweets from the Archdiocese of St. Louis says:

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is closing all archdiocesan elementary and high schools—including all grades pre-K through 12—beginning Wednesday, March 18. Pending continuing updates and guidance from local and state gov. and health officials, we have prelim. plans to resume school on Mon., April 6. All extracurricular activities at the schools will be postponed or canceled, including athletics. Stay tuned for more shortly.

List of the school districts:

Affton School District

Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corp

Webster Groves School District

Wentzville School District

All St. Charles County school districts

Jefferson County MO

FOX C-6 School District

Northwest School District