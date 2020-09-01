Metro Area McDonald’s is donating food to help those in need during this pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Some area McDonald’s want to help those in need during this pandemic. Tuesday donated boxes of chicken breast to help feed people in the St. Louis region.

“As part of our limited menu we took somethings off our menu back when Covid first started and our salads are one of those things,” says LaKecia Veal, McDonalds of Metro St. Louis PR. “And the grilled chicken that goes on the salads, we couldn’t sell it. So, we decided what better way to use it than to donate it.”

Dr. Cathy Daniels has a charity that was thrilled to receive the donation.

“Okay so today we’ve been really blessed,” said Dr. Cathy Daniels, Founder Potbangerz Feed The Body Mission. “Boxes and boxes, 75 cases of chicken breasts.”

“As part of our limited menu we took somethings off our menu back when COVID first started and our salads are one of those things. And the grilled chicken that goes on the salads, we couldn’t sell it. So, we decided what better way to use it than to donate it,” said Lakecia Veal, McDonald’s of Metro St. Louis PR.

The McDonald’s of metro St. Louis co-op represents nearly 40 franchisees who own nearly 160 restaurants in the St. Louis region and Metro East area.

Tuesday’s delivery follows a $45,000 donation to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in April and free food and coupons donated to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the pandemic.

“So, we donated to five organizations in the St. Louis area. Three on the Illinois side. Glen Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville, Community Care Center in Collinsville, and Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville. And then on the Missouri side to the St. Louis Area Food Bank and PotBangerz Feed The Body Mission in St. Louis City,” said Lakecia Veal.

In Ferguson, at St. Peters United Church of Christ, PotBangerz Feed The Body Mission is handing out food care packages.