MetroBus fare collection resumes June 1

ST. LOUIS – Starting Monday, Metro Transit will resume front-door boarding and fare collection on MetroBus vehicles. Payments have been suspended since late March because of the pandemic.
Those riding the bus will also be allowed to enter through the front doors before people could only board the bus using the rear doors to reduce person to person contact and all bus and metrolink riders must continue to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose.
What You Need to Know:
- You will be required to display a valid pass or pay a cash fare to ride MetroBus and MetroLink.
- Paper transfers and two-hour passes are temporarily suspended.
- Bus riders will pay a reduced rate for each MetroBus boarding:
- $1.00 for full-fare customers
- $0.50 for reduced-fare customers
- Two-hour paper passes will not be accepted as valid fare starting June 1.
- Sales of two-hour passes and 10-ride ticket booklets will be temporarily suspended beginning May 28.
- If you are using the Gateway Card to ride MetroBus, you will have $1 or $.50 deducted when you tap the fare box, and the normal transfer charge will be deducted when you tap a MetroLink validator.
- Cash fares will continue to be temporarily waived on Metro Call-A-Ride.
- You must continue to wear masks covering your nose and mouth when on a Metro Transit vehicle.