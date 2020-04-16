Metro changing bus schedules and suspending some routes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Metrobus riders can also expect some changes starting Monday. The changes include increasing frequency during peak daytime hours to meet demands for ridership and help with social distancing on buses.

Also, because of a decline in afternoon rush hour riders, Metro is reducing evening frequency for most Metrobus routes. It’s also temporarily suspending service on six low-ridership Metrobus routes.

All MetroBus customers are encouraged to check metrostlouis.org, Transit app or contact Metro Transit Information for updated schedule information on their routes.