Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

According to the Associated Press, authorities have declared the United States Capitol ‘secure’ nearly 4 hours after violent protesters in support of President Donald Trump disrupted Wednesday’s vote to certify the electoral college results.

Members of the the Metro East’s delegation in Congress took to social media to tell the public they were ok and to condemn the violence.

Pray for our Capitol Police, our law enforcement personnel, and our nation. Violence is not who we are. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021

We are a nation of laws and while we shall defend our right to peacefully disagree, violence is unacceptable. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021

This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe. More to say later. — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 6, 2021

I wanted to let everyone know that I'm safe. Americans cherish our right to free speech & peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace & the safety of our brave law enforcement & 1st responders. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) January 6, 2021

The state’s Senators also chimed in with strong words for President Trump and the protesters.

President Trump incited his followers to violence. They stormed the Capitol and stopped the House and Senate in session. We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 6, 2021

I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.



I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021

As Donald Trump continues to lie about attacks on our democracy and fan the flames of debunked conspiracy theories, his supporters carrying Confederate flags are literally breaking into the U.S. Capitol to prevent elected representatives from casting their votes. https://t.co/wHzPajnddT — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021