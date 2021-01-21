Metro East could see loosened COVID restrictions soon

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Metro East could be on the verge of having some of its COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Relaxing COVID restrictions would certainly be positive news for businesses in the area.

St. Clair County officials said an announcement on the easing of some restrictions could come from state leaders as soon as Thursday according to our partners at the Post-Dispatch.

Region 4 which includes the Metro East is currently on tier restrictions. Officials say those restrictions could be reduced to tier 2. The move to tier 2 would allow many businesses to reopen including movie theaters, casinos, cultural institutions, offices and fitness centers. There are still some capacity restrictions with these reopenings.

The loosening of restrictions could come after COVID numbers and positivity rates in the area have gone down.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is still not allowed under tier 2 restrictions.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern seems hopeful that indoor dining could return in the not too distant future. Kern told the Belleville News-Democrat that the COVID numbers for the Metro East are better and if the area can maintain that, then indoor dining could return.

However, there is no definitive timeline just yet.