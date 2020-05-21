Metro East lawmaker pushing for reopening of World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill – Illinois is preparing to enter phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. As more businesses start to reopen, a Metro East lawmaker is working to get the World Wide Technology Raceway to reopen.

Gov. Pritzker announced updated guidelines yesterday for restaurants and bars, outdoor activities, and other retail, gyms and personal service businesses.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D- Edwardsville) says she is pushing for the safe reopening of motor sports facilities as well. She believes those facilities, including World Wide Technology Raceway should be reopened in phase 3.

Rep. Stuart says not only doest she believe motor sports facilities can be reopened safely, it is also needed to help the Metro East economy.

“The COVID-19 crisis has severely damaged our regional economy, which is already disadvantaged due to a higher gas tax. When Illinois families go to Missouri to spend their money because so much of Illinois is still locked down, it only causes further harm,” said Rep. Stuart in a press release.