Metro East only region in Illinois still under strictest level of mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Metro East is the only health region still in the state of Illinois in Tier 3 mitigations. This comes after the announcement this morning that Region 7 has moved out of Tier 3 mitigations.

“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Three metrics must be reached to move out of Tier 3. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, the region’s hospital bed availability climbed above 20%. That comes after 9 days of availability below 20%.

These three metrics must be reached to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2:

Test positivity rate = 8% and below 12% for three consecutive days (7-day average)

Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average)

Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

The region’s test positivity rate has been below 12 % for 10 consecutive days. Also, there have been 8 days of COVID-19 patient decrease in hospitals.

You can look at all the metrics for the region on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.