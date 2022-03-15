ST. LOUIS–Officials with Marathon Oil confirmed Tuesday afternoon that repairs to a company pipeline that leaked Friday near Illinois 143 and entered Cahokia Creek have been finished, and that federal authorities have signed off on re-starting it. This, as crews continue the work of cleaning up what’s left of the spill.

As of Tuesday morning, officials say they have recovered 11,075 barrels of water and oil mixture from the Cahokia diversion channel after a total release of 3,900 barrels of crude oil.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

Wildlife protection efforts continue in the area. The company says crews found seven ducks, a heron, a muskrat, and a frog which died as a result of the spill. Marathon says it is using an “audible deterrent” to keep animals out of the area.

The Illinois EPA has referred the spill to the state attorney general’s office to ensure that all of the product is removed and to fully investigate the impact of the spill on soil and groundwater.