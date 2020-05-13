Metro East trustee forced to take down coronavirus sign

WASHINGTON PARK, IL – You Paid For It learns of a big battle over coronavirus signs put up by a trustee in the Metro East village of Washington Park.

Washington Park Trustee Mary McKinney says she saw people partying and having get togethers in her community and wanted to warn people.

So, she put up signs warning people to social distance.

Apparently, the signs that had her picture on it didn’t go over to well with the mayor and other trustees.

A code enforcement officer took down her signs and gave her 3 citations for putting them up in the first place.

Trustee McKinney says that’s unfair saying she was just trying to get the word out to her community to social distance and to stay safe. She says she paid for the signs with her own money.

She says the other trustees and the mayor could have put up warning signs before she did if they had wanted too.