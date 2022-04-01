BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Heavy rain earlier in the week left stranded drivers in high waters prompting multiple water rescues in the Metro East.

Two to three inches of rain Wednesday brought trouble to spots known for flash flooding.

The Belleville Fire Department assisted Mascoutah firefighters in a water rescue near Scott Air Force Base

“Individuals that were working last night that were trained in swift water rescue. And we had them come to the station to pick up our trailer with the boat equipment,” said Deputy Chief Lance Phelps with the Belleville Fire Department.

The team’s training came into play as they walked through the water to perform the rescue.

“Our rescuers reported that it was no more than knee-high for them during the rescue but that’s still a significant amount of water,” said Deputy Chief Phelps. “It was rushing across the road.”

During heavy rain events, first and foremost, remember the phrase, ‘Turn-Around. Don’t Drown.’

Deputy Chief Phelps says to be aware and avoid those areas known for flooding and pay attention to signs alerting you of possible danger.

“Probably a matter of ignoring the warning signs that there’s potential for flash floods in particular areas. In fact, in that area where the rescue was there were signs stating that,” said Deputy Chief Phelps.

Every situation is different but if you do find yourself stranded try to move to higher ground but do everything you can to avoid walking in rushing floodwaters. Plus, it only takes inches of water to float a car.

“Even in a vehicle, six inches of water is enough to move that vehicle. 20 inches for sure that vehicle is going to be floating,” he said.

While the firefighters ultimately walked through the water to rescue the driver, they are trained to do so and had special gear.

“They have a specialized suit that they wear, a wet suit, to perform the rescue,” said Deputy Chief Phelps.

And they use a piece of equipment called a pike pole.

“They can feel what’s going on in front of them. What they’re about to get into. For anyone that feels like you know well firefighters can walk through there, it’s not safe for your average person to do that,” he said. “Lots of training goes into this.”