Metro launches new affordable rideshare service in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is rolling out a new on-demand shared-ride service for the St. Louis region.

Via Metro STL pilot program is starting with a trial run with services available in southwest St. Louis County including Fenton and Valley Park, and in North St. Louis County.

Through the service, riders can book their ride from their cell phone by selecting pickup and drop-off locations within the service area. The Via app will give them an exact pickup spot and allow them to track the vehicle in real-time.

The on-demand service will be available in the Fenton/Valley Park area seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and in North St. Louis County seven days a week from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

“We are very excited to introduce this new on-demand service. Via Metro STL provides our customers with a convenient and affordable transportation option that they can request when they need it, directly from their phone or mobile device,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit.

Via Metro STL service will be free for riders through the end of August. After August, rides on Via Metro STL will cost $2.

People without a smartphone or who require a wheelchair-accessible vehicle can book their trips by calling 636-251-3328.

For more information visit: www.metrostlouis.org/via