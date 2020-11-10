Metro’s Most Wanted: Man shot and killed by person he helped pull from a crashed car

ST. LOUIS – A father of four was shot and killed last month by a man whom he helped out of a crashed vehicle.

Staveion Durham was riding a motorized scooter near the intersection of Riverview and Switzer on the evening of October 12 when he ran out of gas. Staveion saw a vehicle crash into another vehicle at that intersection and then slam into a pole.

Durham’s father, Stacy, said Staveoin pulled a 25-year-old man from the crashed vehicle, and when he did, the man pulled a gun on Staveion. At that time, Staveion’s girlfriend and friend had arrived to take him to get gas.

Staveion’s friend help subdue the man who pulled the gun on Staveion and took that gun, but the man from the crash had a second gun.

Stacy Durham said Staveion’s friend started shooting at the man pulled from the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Staveion’s friend fled the scene and the man who Staveion pulled from the vehicle turned and shot him.

Staveion was 27.

Stacy said his son didn’t have a gun.

The man who crashed his car and allegedly shot Staveion was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then released.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they believe the shooting is self-defense and justified. Stacy said the self-defense claim works against Staveion’s friend who started the shooting but not for Staveion.

Police are asking if you know anything about the shooting to contact the department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371.