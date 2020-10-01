St. Louis police detectives hope witness comes forward in July 4, 2019 murder

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives believe there are witnesses to a July 2019 murder but no one has done the right thing and come forward with information.

Ramon Gibbs had a smile unlike many. A graduate of Parkway Central, he then went on to SIU-Carbondale and on to pursue a career with Nike.

Ramon’s mother, Tabatha Smith, said from a young age Ramon was headstrong but he always had a soft spot for his only sister.

On July 4, 2019, four days before Ramon’s 22nd birthday, he was hanging out with his cousin in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood where his extended family lives.

Tabatha and Ramon made plans to watch fireworks together that night. Before Tabatha made it back to her Maryland Heights home, she got a call from her mother that Ramon had been shot.

Lt. Scott Aubuchon, the head the St. Louis Metro Homicide Division, said Ramon was shot in the 2900 block of Gamble Avenue on a street bordering a park. That night there were a lot of people and families in the park celebrating the Fourth of July. All of a sudden, someone or a group of people starting shooting. Detectives don’t know why.

Aubuchon said in response to the first suspect or suspects, other suspect started returning fire. Ramon was sitting in his vehicle uninvolved with the situation but was caught in the crossfire and killed.

Now Tabatha and Ramon’s father, Ramon Sr., who live in LA, are left without a son and without justice.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. Call 1-866-371-TIPS if you have information on the case.