ST. LOUIS – Metro is making some changes to the price ride starting Monday.

Riders will now be able to buy a “day pass” for $5. It offers unlimited rides on MetroLink and Metro buses all day. The promotion runs through December 17.

Metro is also allowing qualified para-transit customers the opportunity to ride for free.

But Metro’s call-a-ride service will start collecting fares again on Monday. That was temporarily suspended last year because of the pandemic.

