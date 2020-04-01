Metro stresses only use transit for essential trips

ST. LOUIS – Metro has made several adjustments to keep riders and employees safe during this pandemic. Now, Metro Transit is urging people only use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for essential trips only.

Metro says due to lower ridership and fewer workforce resources available, MetroLink and MetroBus are operating on a modified weekend schedule during the weekdays. Service on several low-ridership MetroBus routes has been temporarily suspended.

Metro Transit has four suggestions for all transit users to consider before they begin their bus or train commute:

· Stay home if you can – Everyone is encouraged to comply with the regional Stay at Home/Shelter in Place order, and limit travel to essential trips only.

· Do not ride transit if you have any symptoms – If you have a fever, respiratory issues or any other symptoms, please do not ride Metro Transit.

· Adjust your transit commutes to non-peak travel times – If you do need to take Metro Transit, try to avoid traveling during morning and evening rush hours.

· Try to keep a safe distance away from operators and fellow passengers – Please try to maintain social distancing from other passengers when you are on the bus or train, and remain behind the yellow or orange stripes that are located on the floors near MetroBus and MetroLink operators.