ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Metro-Transit is one of those essential services still in operation. But starting today the agency is adjusting its schedules.

Metro buses will operate on their Saturday schedules all week. Some routes that don't usually run on Saturdays will continue to operate. Metro bus express routes are suspended.

MetroLink will also be on its weekend schedule and Call-a-Ride service will continue as normal.