Metro Transit offers ‘Guaranteed Ride Home’ program and free masks

ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is offering a new program called the Guaranteed Ride Home in case an emergency comes up and a resident needs to get home.

The program gives riders more immediate transportations options if they run into a problem. Think, having to stay at work for overtime or a child is sick and needs their parent home unexpectedly. Citizens For Modern Transit will subsidize 80 percent of the cost of taking a cab, rideshare service or rental car up to $60 for people registered for this program.

A person needs to initially pay the cost of their ride home, but then they’ll be reimbursed. The need for using this service also must be verified. Click here to learn more.

Metro Transit is handing out free masks at four different Metro stops on Tuesday between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. They are available at the North Hanley, Central West End, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne and Belleville Transit Centers.

They may also give out a few others throughout the week at other locations.

