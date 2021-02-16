Metro Transit sees multiple weather-related delays

ST. LOUIS – As of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, the MetroLink was operating without any weather-related delays while some MetroBus routes are having minor delays.
Metro Transit said their Blue Line MetroLink trains were only running between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. They said riders will need to transfer trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station if they are going to or from Blue Line stations west of Forest Park. The trains are running every 20 minutes.
#1 Main Street-State Street (IL), #30 Arsenal and #42 Sarah MetroBus routes are all operating on snow routes.
Metro Transit said Metro Call-A-Ride could also see delays Tuesday due to weather and road conditions.