ST. LOUIS – An “organized work action” held by union members who work for MetroBus will impact service on Thursday.

Metro said they are in contract negotiations with their partners at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788.

“We apologize to all of our customers for the inconvenience. We are doing everything possible to have service on all MetroBus routes, but please plan ahead for potential delays of up to 30 minutes,” Metro said.

Riders can check the status of their bus by using the Transit app or contacting Metro Transit Information at 314.289.6873 (text) or 314.231.2345 (phone).

“We value our partnership with our union operators and look forward to returning to the bargaining table at any time,” Metro said.