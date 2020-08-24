MetroLink amps up security

ST. LOUIS – Positive safety changes are being made at MetroLink despite public perception.

“Before we would get complaints that people never saw security on the system and now we get complaints that we are spending too much on security and they see too much security on the system,” General Manager of Field Security Kevin Scott said.

Scott says Riding MetroLink is a lot safer than many people think.

“If you look at the crime rate itself, we don’t have statistically a dangerous system,” Scott said.

MetroLink has implemented many of the 99 recommendations that WSP USA advised for better rider safety. They are the third party company hired by East-West Gateway Council to lead a security strategy. Scott says, while the public won’t see many efforts being put in place. The plan is working.

Scott believes the more they “diligently build the plan that has been recommended” the easier it will be to regain public trust.

In April, a new general security team of 90 was hired. They are G4S and they have a different focus than in the past.

“Contract security should be focused on nuisance behavior, mitigation, customer engagement and being the eyes and ears on the system. Intervene when possible, when safe to do so,” Scott said. “Police are in place to police the system.”

There are 69 total law enforcement officers working MetroLink from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Clair County, Illinois. Scott has also added over 100 additional law enforcement officers to work as a second job.

“Having them build a sound law enforcement presence, working with us day in and day out, weekly collaborations, the merging and marrying of our deployment schedules, sharing of analytics, everything we do now is based on analytics. This was not going on before.”

While the general security team which is layers one and two of security, transit security specialists do not carry firearms and Scott says it’s for the best. He is adamant only highly trained law enforcement should have to make a spilt second decision on the use of deadly force.

Scott says 90 percent of the problems are caused by 10 percent of the people. With the new ride and abide policy, which allows MetroLink to suspend individuals from riding the transit who break the law, they have already made multiple suspensions.