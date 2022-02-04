MetroLink not operating at multiple stations Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – The MetroLink is not operating between the Grand and Stadium MetroLink Stations because of a power system issue Friday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m. bus shuttles will transport passengers between the Grand, Union Station, Civic Center and Stadium Stations. Travelers should expect delays of up to an hour in this area. Metro Transit also said that Blue Line service is only operating between the Shrewsbury and Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations as of 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Metro Transit information is open and available to assist. Text 314-207-9786 or call 314-231-2345 for assistance.