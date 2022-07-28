ST. LOUIS – MetroLink is still having operation issues Thursday after Tuesday’s record rainfall.

As of 5:15 a.m., Metro Transit said their trains were only operating between the Central West End and Shiloh-Scott Stations on the Red Line and between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Skinker Stations on the Blue Line. They are operating at a 20-minute frequency.

Buses are providing transportation for riders between the Lambert Airport Terminal #1 and Central West End MetroLink Stations, and between the Skinker and Central West End MetroLink Stations. Metro Transit said those on the bus shuttles should allow for an additional 40 minutes for their trips.

Riders should expect these adjustments to be in place for all of Thursday, Metro Transit said. They will provide updates if changes are made.

For assistance, riders are encouraged to contact Metro Transit Information, available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 314.207.9786 (text) or 314.231.2345 (phone).

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as our operators and team members work hard to restore transit services following this week’s unprecedented flooding, while continuing to provide essential transportation to the region,” Metro Transit said.

The Post-Dispatch said it could cost up to $20 million to get things back on track for MetroLink. It will take at least two weeks for these repairs to wrap up.