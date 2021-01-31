MetroLink security guard shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives were called to investigate a shooting near the Delmar Loop Metro Station in the 700 block of Hodiamont at around 10:00 am Sunday. St. Louis Police say a MetroLink security guard was shot in the face.

The security guard was not conscious but breathing when police arrived on the scene. Has since passed away from the injury. Police will release his identity when his family has been notified of the death.

The shooting disrupted MetroLink service between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. Riders are seeing delays as police investigate the incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not clear at this time. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update or watch FOX 2 News at 5:00 pm.