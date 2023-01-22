ST. LOUIS – There are going to be some changes to evening and weekend MetroLink services starting Monday, January 23. This is all for new improvements to the light rail system.

MetroLink will operate on a single track at different locations to allow Metro Transit teams to make upgrades and add new customer enhancements to the MetroLink light rail system all week long and into the weekend.

This will include camera upgrades, new digital displays, new PA system, platform improvements, stairway replacement, the rehabilitation of the 8th & Pine, and Convention Center MetroLink stations – repairing damage and replacing parts due to the July 2022 flash floods, rehabilitation of the Union Station tunnel, and upgrades to the real-time camera system and new station security infrastructure as part of the secure platform plan.

During the week, MetroLink trains operating on a single track from 6:00 p.m. to end of service, and all day on Saturday and Sunday from the beginning of service to end of service. During single-track operations, blue line trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink stations.

Westbound blue line passengers will need to board a red line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink stations, and travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station to transfer to a blue line train and continue their westbound trips. Eastbound blue line passengers will need to transfer to a red line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station to continue their eastbound trips.

Red line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 5 minutes. MetroLink said to make sure to allow for extra time when transferring between red line and blue line.